Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tom Daley finished his Olympic cardigan

Tom Daley has finished the cardigan he was seen knitting at the Olympics. Video / madewithlovebytomdaley

It turns out Tom Daley isn't just an incredibly talented diver - he is also a fairly fast knitter.

The British Olympian has finished the cardigan he has been knitting, inspired by the Tokyo Olympic Games, and has shared the final product with his fans, asking them for opinions on his creation.

The cardigan says Tokyo in Japanese in the front, has GBR and a Union Jack knitted on the sleeves and the big Team GB plus the Olympic rings knitted on the back.

The back of the cardigan is the most intricate part. Photo / Instagram

Daley even knitted Tokyo in Japanese. Photo / Instagram

The diver shared a video of the jumper on his knitting Instagram account, Made With Love by Tom Daley, which exploded in popularity after photos of Daley knitting in the stands in Tokyo went viral earlier this month.

"When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future. I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games," the Olympian wrote.

"On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese!"

Fans on Instagram could not get enough of Daley's talent for knitting.

"The only thing I'd add to this piece of woolly perfection is a gold medal on the left front? I mean you did actually win A GOLD MEDAL," one person commented.

"Could you be the sweetest person alive?! Following the knitting progress more than the Olympics itself at the moment," another Instagram user said.

Earlier this week, Daley went viral when photos of the diver were published, showing him busying himself knitting a doggy sweater while in the stands watching the women's springboard finals.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

After the 27-year-old diver won his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last week, he got out his needles and wool to make a sports-themed "cosy" to protect his award.

And during the Women's 3m Springboard Final at the weekend, Tom was knitting a jumper for the internet-famous pooch Izzy The Frenchie.

Responding to the viral snap with a picture of what he was making, he wrote on his Instagram Story on his page Made With Love By Tom Daley: "For those asking what I'm making here ... I am making a dog jumper for @izzythe.frenchie."

He later revealed that is what he was knitting in the stands at the Olympics.

In a previous video shared on the Instagram account - which is dedicated to his knitting and crochet projects - Tom said of the medal protector he made: "I don't normally post things not necessarily knitting related on my Made with Love page but myself and Matty won the Olympics and I thought I'd come on and say the one thing that has kept me sane in this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching, so I wanted to say thank you for my followers on here for following along.

"But not only that, this morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched, so here it is."

Tom showed off the double-sided design and demonstrated how the medal and its ribbon tucked into the cosy.

He continued: "It's got a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other and it all tucks in nicely for me to have a little pouch and carry around my medal without it getting scratched."

The sportsman - who has 3-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted ahead of the Games that he'd be keeping busy during his downtime at the event with his crafty hobby.