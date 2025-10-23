But for over 40 years, three generations of the Fawcett family have been making racing axes and saws for competitive woodchoppers from their small factory on the outskirts of Masterton at the world-renowned Tuatahi Axes.

Eddie Fawcett started the business, which is now run by Grant and Quintin Fawcett, who is the lead axe-maker and it’s safe to say that the next generation will also have a role in the family business.

The New Zealand timbersports team (from left): Quintin Fawcett, Cleveland Cherry, Jack Jordan and Chris Lord.

“As much as my wife, doesn’t want there to be, there definitely will be,” Quintin Fawcett said. “The 2-year-old, he’s already whacking away at logs.

“My wife sent me a photo of my 6-month-old daughter trying to start the little toy chainsaw, so I might be in trouble when I get home.”

Fawcett previously represented New Zealand in timbersports at Under-21 level alongside top New Zealand axeman Jack Jordan, but took a break to focus on starting his own family, while helping out with the business.

Fawcett earned his New Zealand selection after a strong fourth placing at the national championships in March, and forms part of a new-look Kiwi side featuring Cleveland Cherry and Chris Lord, plus Jordan, with all four competitors being 30 and under, which is very young in the world of timbersports.

Fawcett said it’s an exciting opportunity to represent New Zealand on the biggest stage of the sport.

“Woodchopping can be a very individual sport, but you’re not chopping for yourself anymore, you’re chopping for those other three three guys in the team and then everyone back home too,” Fawcett said.

“It means a lot. Being able to wear that fern on our chest, like any New Zealand representative, is special.”

The team have been in Germany in a training camp before traveling to Milan for the championships, starting with the relay on October 25 (NZT).

Fawcett’s role will be sawing through an 18-inch white pine log in the fastest time possible.

With his well-known connection to the sport through his family, Fawcett admits there are some nerves ahead of his debut.

“Everyone here already knows sort of who I am before I know their name, which is a bit nerve-wracking at times,“ he said.

“It’s been a hindrance for me at times. I’ve had to sacrifice going chopping on the weekend because I’ve had to worry about running the business.

Quintin Fawcett.

“In other ways, it’s been a massive compliment to my woodchopping, having all the good gear and having everything provided to me when I need it.”

Being the boss, Fawcett was able to give himself the time off, but some extra hours had to be worked with the axes being in hot demand: there is a three-month wait, while, depending on what saw you want, it could be years before you get your hands on one.

Australia are the defending teams champions, a title New Zealand last won in 2017.

Jordan, a three-time World Trophy champion, will also compete in the 12-man individual competition as he chases that elusive World Championship title, having finished second last year.

If he can win, Jordan will join the illustrious company of Jason Wynyard and David Bolstad as the only other Kiwi to ever win the coveted individual title.

