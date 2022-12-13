Butch Miller was one half of the professional wrestling tag team known as the BushWhackers.

Butch Miller was one half of the professional wrestling tag team known as the BushWhackers.

Fifty-six years after he made his professional wrestling debut, Butch Miller is still firing on all cylinders.

The 78-year-old now lives a quiet life in Wellington, which is a world away from working out with Hulk Hogan, touring the world with Andre the Giant and performing in front of 96,00 people at Wembley, but it does provide a nice opportunity to reflect.

Miller was one half of the professional wrestling tag team best known as the BushWhackers and in this long-form chat with the Between Two Beers podcast, shares the good, bad and ugly from 30 years on the road.

New Zealand wrestling tag-team The Bushwhackers. Photo / Supplied

Miller, and his teammate Luke Williams, began their tag-team career as the New Zealand Kiwis, before becoming the Sheepherders, then The Bushwhackers.

In the 1980s, Williams and Miller moved to the USA and began wrestling in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and quickly gained a reputation for their hardcore matches and ruthless tactics.

In 1988, the Sheepherders signed with the World Wrestling Federation (WWE) and were given a new gimmick as the BushWhackers. They were portrayed as simple-minded “country boys” who loved to have fun and were always looking for a good time. They became known for their comical skits and matches, which often involved them performing their signature Bushwhacker Walk to the delight of the crowd.

The BushWhackers became a unique and memorable part of the WWE roster. They entertained fans with their silly antics and lovable personalities, and will always be remembered as one of the most eccentric and entertaining tag teams in wrestling history.

And behind the scenes, the Bushwhackers’ careers ran parallel to some of the biggest names in sports entertainment history.

In the Between Two Beers podcast, Butch talks about his friendship with Hulk Hogan, and how they trained together for over a decade in a Californian gym, his behind-the-scenes stories of fighting Andre the Giant and traveling with him on the road in New Zealand, what it was like competing at SummerSlam infront of 96,000 people at Wembley, wrestling Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, The Rock’s dad, and The Rock’s grandad, the origins of the Bushwhacker walk, fearing for his life after a show, jumping on a table during negotiations with WWE boss Vince McMahon, transitioning from ‘bad guys’ to ‘good guys’ and much more.

The BushWhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, to honour their 36-year journey through professional wrestling, the trials and tribulations along the way, and their elevation to the top of the wrestling world.

