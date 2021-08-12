Voyager 2021 media awards
The Seven-Foot Fall Guy: The intriguing life of New Zealand based boxing journeyman Julius Lloyd-Long

27 minutes to read
American boxer Julius Long who is now based in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dylan Cleaver
By:

American boxer Julius Lloyd-Long found love in an Auckland bar. Dylan Cleaver sat with the NZ-based, seven-foot tall journeyman to unpack one of boxing's most intriguing lives.

"You wanna fight. You fool. You damn stupid – Maish Rennick in Requiem for a Heavyweight.

