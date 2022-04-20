Finlay Christie and Dalton Papalii celebrate a try in the Blues win over the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Super Rugby Pacific's credibility goes on the line this weekend. No pressure, Australia.

Between the changes in scheduling to regular postponed matches; high-profile Covid-enforced player withdrawals and heavily restricted crowds, Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has been beset by challenges and disruption in New Zealand.

Just as Friday night delivered the best Super Rugby match in two years, with the Blues breaking their 18-year drought against the Crusaders in a gripping test match-like contest in Christchurch, all 12 teams are now preparing to converge on Melbourne for the self-dubbed 'super round'.

Marketing departments will be in overdrive in an attempt to drum up interest in a return to transtasman cross-over fixtures. Unless there is a dramatic improvement from the five Australian sides, who went 2-from-25 against Kiwi opposition last season, this juncture could cripple the competition at the midway point.

Aside from State funding, quite why Melbourne is hosting the super round when Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium would have been a much better choice from a rugby heartland point of view is anyone's guess.

Money cannot be the sole driving factor. Attendances this weekend could be telling.

Revelations last week that New Zealand viewership figures have halved compared to those three years ago should spark major concerns.

After the high point of the Blues-Crusaders, the comedown threatens to be swift and sharp.

Last year's results offer little hope for a series of highly competitive games.

The Reds, after claiming the 2021 Australian title, lost their opening transtasman fixture against the Highlanders 40-19 in Dunedin. The following week in Brisbane the Crusaders, Aotearoa champions, thumped the Reds 63-28 to graphically expose the gulf in depth and talent.

By the end of last year's transtasman competition the five New Zealand teams occupied the top five positions.

In the quest to reach the final it quickly became a farcical scramble for bonus points as the Blues, Crusaders and Highlanders finished unbeaten.

The Reds, who defeated the Chiefs following a red card, and the Brumbies, who snuck past the Hurricanes in Canberra, were the only Australian teams to register victories.

Super Rugby Pacific's compromise is already evident in the top eight finals format that rivals handing out participation medals at junior athletics events.

Such a format should guarantee a decent Australian presence qualifies for the post season – yet it does nothing to enhance any true sense of jeopardy.

The 1-7 Highlanders should not be in finals contention but they are now odds on to string together a run of victories and qualify.

For the credibility of the competition, at least one Australian team needs to upset their Kiwi counterparts this weekend to have any hope of capturing interest of the casual rugby follower.

Sport needs uncertainty. Predictability breeds apathy.

The Brumbies and Reds, having traded one loss each from eight domestic matches this season, again shape as the most likely candidates to consistently challenge.

With the Highlanders first up and a favourable draw that sees them host the Hurricanes, Crusaders and Blues in Canberra, the Brumbies loom as Australia's leading contender.

How new entrants Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua fare brings an element of intrigue but if the Australian teams don't immediately front this weekend, they risk turning fans away in their droves in the coming weeks.

No amount of marketing hoopla can mask black and white results.

The next Black Ferns head coach is...

Last week, The Sauce strongly advocated for Allan Bunting to be anointed as the next Black Ferns coach. Following Glenn Moore's immediate exit over the long weekend, that view has only strengthened.

Allan Bunting led Chiefs Manawa to the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title this year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby are expected to announce Moore's replacement later this week.

Wayne Smith is heavily involved in helping guide the rebuild while Graham Henry has also joined the team as a selector.

As a widely respected coaching mentor with vast experience, Smith would be a natural short-term successor six months out from the home World Cup. If anyone can spark a revival, it's the Professor.

Bunting, though, should be brought into camp and groomed to take the reins following the World Cup. Working alongside Smith would be an ideal apprenticeship, before assuming control full time next year.

Big Papa

Dalton Papalii continues to present his compelling case to be a bona fide starting All Blacks loose forward.

After starting eight tests at openside flanker last year in Sam Cane's absence, Papalii assumed the Blues captaincy this season and has consistently led through actions.

Against the Crusaders, he made 21 tackles (missing none) and scored a brilliant try - busting through two defenders after some Beauden Barrett magic down the short side. Papalii's attitude is relentless, and at 24 he's improving all the time.

With Akira Ioane and Shannon Frizell injured, the All Blacks must be considering switching Papalii or Cane to blindside in order to accommodate the pair alongside Ardie Savea at No 8. While that scenario, which would see Ethan Blackadder used off the bench, compromises the lineout options, it offers ample ball carrying and punishing defenders.

Betting tip

Record: 3/9 (-$31.3)

The Blues deservedly trumped my Crusaders 1-12 tip, so I'm steering clear of rugby this weekend.

In my second love of boxing, I fancy Tyson Fury to stop Dillian Whyte in their UK heavyweight brawl on Sunday morning (NZT) paying $1.80.

Tyson Fury returns to the ring this weekend. Photo: USA TODAY Sports / Photosport

Whyte has no chance of out-boxing Fury and in chasing a knockout, he could tire and leave himself exposed in the middle rounds.

Question

I had a gutsful after last weekend. Do NRL referees have an unconscious bias against the Warriors? Jeff, Dargaville.

Framed differently you could just as easily ask, does it rain during Auckland's winter? Only when Australian players transfer to the Warriors do they appreciate just how poorly the Warriors get treated. Favourable bias is clear for the glamour Sydney clubs, the Roosters in particular, so when the two combine even Blocker Roach can sniff the rotten officiating.

This is not a new problem – the same issue exists with the judiciary ahead of Kiwi tests compared to those facing charges before Origin matches. If they cared enough, the NRL would issue an apology this week and follow that with a genuine conversation with its officials about giving the Warriors a fair go. Don't count on, though.