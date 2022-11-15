Scott Barrett could be moved to the blindside for the England test. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier in London

Blindside, hooker and right wing loom as the toughest selection decisions as the All Blacks prepare to reveal their first-choice hand against England.

The All Blacks could make as many as nine changes to the starting team that recovered from a 50-minute scoreless period to eventually subdue Scotland in Edinburgh and improve their recent record to six successive wins.

Such a high selection turnover would give the false impression that the All Blacks will continue to test their depth in the first venture to Twickenham for four years when, in fact, the opposite is true.

This week, there is no room for experimentation.

Of all this year’s tests, England on their home patch is an occasion every All Black wants to savour.

Ian Foster, Jason Ryan, Joe Schmidt will be forced to exclude many hopeful contenders, some of whom have played leading roles this season.

“There’s a few knocks on the door and a few keen players,” Foster said. “What I do know is the only way you win big games is if all 35 are on and connected for the week.

“There will be some disappointed players but all year we’ve talked a lot about our squad, the depth of it. I feel like we’ve been giving people opportunities but at the end of the day we’ve got a pretty clear plan for what we’ll do on Saturday. We’re excited by it, and everyone is in.”

After two impressive starts at second five-eighth this season, Jordie Barrett’s combative physicality must be embraced in the midfield alongside Rieko Ioane.

Selecting that combination will probably involve leaving David Havili, who has started seven tests at No 12 this year, out of the squad with Anton Lienert-Brown’s versatility likely to be favoured on the bench.

Richie Mo’unga appears certain to regain the first-five reins after a week off in Edinburgh.

Jordie Barrett’s expected switch to No 12 should open the door for brother Beauden to slide back to fullback where he has looked more at home while enjoying the added time and space.

Mark Telea’s two try debut against Scotland, and Foster’s glowing praise of his efforts since, seemingly gives him the inside running to retain the right wing role from Sevu Reece.

Aaron Smith will be reinstated at halfback and TJ Perenara’s composed return off the bench last week - in his first test for a year - should earn him the deputy role ahead of Finlay Christie.

Up front decisions become more complex.

Brodie Retallick’s return from a two-match suspension for his 100th test poses a welcome selection headache.

Promoting Retallick’s fresh frame straight into the starting team for the final test of the year would make sense - and that could lead to Scott Barrett switching to blindside.

“He’s pretty keen,” Foster said of Retallick. “I think he assumes he’s playing. He had all his family around me last night saying how excited they were about his 100th test. He’s jumping out of his skin and he’s probably got a reasonably good chance.”

While parallels are sure to be drawn between Barrett’s first start for the All Blacks at blindside - in the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to England – and this week, the Crusaders captain has twice worn the six jersey this season, in victories against Ireland and the Wallabies.

Starting Barrett at six would allow the All Blacks to challenge England’s lineout. He could then switch to lock later in the match with Shannon Frizell’s powerful presence potentially injected as England’s sizeable pack begins to tire.

That approach may, however, leave the All Blacks initially light of notable ball carriers. This was an area England brutally exposed the last time they met in the Yokohama semifinal.

That point the All Blacks will ponder with their starting hooker, too, after rotating Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor through the last four tests.

Taukei’aho equalled Dane Coles’ record for most tries (seven) in a season from an All Blacks forward when he crashed over in the opening minutes against Scotland. Utilising Taukei’aho in this fashion from the outset therefore presents a compelling case.

Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei'aho are battling for the starting spot at hooker. Photo / Photosport

While Taukei’aho’s destructive ball carrying brings a different dimension to the pack, and he is among the All Blacks most influential, consistent performers this season, that will be weighed against Taylor’s strong scrummaging and late season revival after he impressed off the bench last week.

Whether it’s Taukei’aho or Taylor they will start in the front-row alongside favoured props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, the latter well rested following a week off.

This week’s team is significant not solely for the scalp at stake at Twickenham.

By revealing their evolving incumbents, the All Blacks will offer the most telling insight to the preferences and combinations they will carry into next year’s World Cup.

World Rugby snub the All Blacks:

It should be no surprise, given the year they have endured, that no All Black is included in World Rugby’s award nominations released this week. Individuals should not be exclusively judged on team performances, though.

While it’s heartening four Black Ferns and Wayne ‘The Professor’ Smith are recognised for their stunning success, Ardie Savea should have been a dead-cert inclusion for men’s player of the year – particularly when Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am has played five tests this season due to injury.

The men’s breakthrough player selection sparks considerable debate, too, with England’s Henry Arundell playing all of 28 minutes.

Standout All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho is seemingly ruled out after debuting in July, 2021, yet Irish counterpart Dan Sheehan played his first test last November so where is the consistency?

