Chris Wood celebrates a goal which was later overturned. But what if it wasn't? Photo /AP

OPINION:

Chris Wood scored. Look at this image.

Seconds before disaster! New Zealand fans celebrate the Chris Wood goal. Photo / Getty

Those fans are just enjoying one of the top five moments in New Zealand football history.

But then it wasn't. A VAR check and subsequent confirmed foul by Matt Garbett in the lead-up to the goal saw it instead join the annals of New Zealand sport's greatest 'what if' moments.

It was hotly debated, sure. But if a New Zealand player was fouled in similar circumstances in the lead-up to the Costa Rican goal, then All Whites fans would have been up in arms.

But what if the goal was allowed? Cameron McMillan looks at the butterfly effect and works out whether or not the outcome would have been any different.

What if....VAR didn't rule out the Chris Wood goal?

Then...It's 1-1 and the All Whites are on a high. But they can't capitalise on the boost of the equaliser and miss several chances at goal. Kosta Barbarouses gets sent off and Costa Rica make the most of New Zealand's tired legs to pinch a late goal for a 2-1 win.

What if...Team New Zealand won race nine in San Francisco?

Then…Russell Coutts would have found a reason to appeal the result. It's dragged out through the courts and with the help of Larry Ellison's money, Oracle Team USA win an appeal are crowned America's Cup champions. New Zealand has a day of mourning and Dave Dobbyn's 'Chin up sailors' spends 32 weeks at number one.

What if the wind didn't let Team New Zealand down in San Francisco? Photo / Brett Phibbs

What if...The ball didn't hit Ben Stokes' bat and roll to the boundary for four?

Then…so England get two runs instead of six and need 20 off 8, more pressing than 16 off 8 so Stokes realises he must go big. Back-to-back sixes off Jimmy Neesham makes it four off the last over. Jofra Archer edges one of Trent Boult to the boundary as England win with five balls remaining. A bigger focus is made of Boult standing on the boundary when he could have caught Stokes.

What if umpire Kumar Dharmasena didn't need to rule an extra four runs off the bat of Ben Stokes. Photo / Getty Images

What if...Francois Trinh-Duc converted his late penalty in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final?

Then...Down 10-8 with 15 minutes left, the pressure begins to build on the All Blacks as it looks like another four years without a World cup title. But then Craig Jourbet gives them a dodgy penalty 60 metres out, near the sideline with time up. Stephen Donald tells Richie McCaw 'I can knock it over from here'. He slots it straight down the middle.

What if...Donna Loffhagen made that shot at the 1999 Netball World Cup final?

Then...With 22 seconds left, New Zealand botch the centre pass and Australia go straight down their attacking end to score through Sharelle McMahon as time expires. The game goes into extra time which lasts several hours. Silver Ferns eventually lose 203-201.

What if Donna Loffhagen shot her shot in the 1999 World Netball Championships final. Photo / Getty

What if...Wayne Barnes called a forward pass in Cardiff?

Then...All Blacks get a scrum on halfway with 12 minutes remaining holding an 18-13 lead. Dan Carter has already limped off, his World Cup is over. The Brendon Leonard-Nick Evans fails to fire and Thierry Dusautoir continues to lead France in a fightback. The match ends with a Lionel Beauxis try starting from his own tryline where every French player touches the ball twice.