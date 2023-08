Former Warriors coach Daniel Anderson.

Former Warriors prop and cult hero Mark Tookey joins us to discuss the influence Daniel Anderson had on the club as the game rallies around the well-respected coach following a life changing accident last year.

Nick Bewley and the New Zealand Herald’s Michael Burgess unpack another untidy Warriors win this time over the Tigers and look ahead to Friday’s clash against Manly, while Burge tries to offer Nick a solution as he weighs up a pressing dilemma with September fast approaching.