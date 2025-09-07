Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova to defend title in New York

AFP
3 mins to read

Aryna Sabalenka has won the US Open for a second straight year. Photo / Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Aryna Sabalenka has won the US Open for a second straight year. Photo / Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

World tennis number one Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Amanda Anisimova to defend her US Open crown on Sunday, defeating her American rival in straight sets to clinch the fourth Grand Slam title of her career.

Sabalenka ruthlessly attacked Anisimova’s shaky service game to complete a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save