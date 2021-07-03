Tennis world falls in love with Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams doubles pairing

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams celebrate winning against the US pairing of Sabrina Santamaria and Austin Krajicek. Photo / Getty

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams are the dream team tennis didn't know it needed.

The unlikely pairing has partnered up for mixed doubles at Wimbledon and got their campaign off to a rollicking start with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 win over Americans Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria on Saturday morning (AEST).

Kyrgios and Williams couldn't stop smiling, laughing it up as they pulled the crowd along for the ride — not to mention everyone at home. Social media was awash with praise for the dynamic duo as a horde of tennis fans said they'd found their new favourite mixed doubles combination.

There were hugs, fist bumps and a whole lot of encouragement on Court 2 but Kyrgios apologised after the match on Twitter for leaving Williams hanging on a high-five as they celebrated advancing to the second round.

"Oh my god!!!!! I didn't even know," Kyrgios wrote with a stack of upset emojis in response to a clip that pointed out his snub. "SORRY @Venuseswilliams.

"BUT THAT WAS SOME AWESOME STUFF AND MEMORIES I WILL NEVER FORGET."

Kyrgios also joked his 41-year-old partner tried to keep him in check as he replied to a video suggesting Williams was trying not to laugh after a point gone wrong.

"Hahahahahah many of times this happened. She kept me in line..... sometimes," he wrote.

Venus trying not to laugh @ Kyrgios. I love this #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/RDOP3Lw5MC — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) July 2, 2021

The only sour moment came in the third set when Kyrgios was slapped with a code violation for swearing during an argument with the umpire, when he felt he was denied a chance to challenge and Williams' serve was broken.

"What are you f***ing talking about? It's the same f***ing thing. It's bulls**t," Krygios said.

But the outburst was overshadowed by all the love in the air for tennis' new favourite couple.

ESPN's D'Arcy Maine tweeted: "With all due respect to Serena and Andy Murray, Venus and Nick Kyrgios are my new favourite mixed doubles pairing and it's not close."

Tennis journalist Reem Abulleil said the match was "so much fun" and tennis producer David Kane added: "I love seeing Nick and Venus have fun on the tennis court. Even better that they're having fun together."

Sports writer Zenia D'Cunha said: "This is a win-win pair, much like SerAndy, for tennis & blockbuster reasons. So glad Venus once named him as dream partner & they followed up."

Kyrgios put a call-out on social media to find a mixed doubles partner for the year's third grand slam and was thrilled to be able to team up with Williams.

"Well, let's not get this twisted. There was an interview Venus took, and she was asked, who would your dream doubles partner be and she said Nick Kyrgios," he said following his nail-biting first-round victory over Ugo Humbert.

"She's obviously a legend and to see her still gracing the courts of Wimbledon at 41, I don't think I will honestly be able to hit another ball.

"She's a legend and we've been planning to play for a while now at a grand slam, it's just never worked out.

"I'm not sure how long she will play for before she gives it up and I want to experience playing with one of the Williams sisters in mixed-doubles, honestly that's a dream for me. They've been around for so, so long and I think it's going to be a bit of fun.

"I think we're a bit of a danger pair if we serve well, and the crowd's definitely going to get behind us as well.

"She's a legend, maybe she can teach me some of that calm and water-type energy. I'm just going to go out there and have fun.

"She's an absolute legend of the sport and I'm super excited, and I can tell she's excited too. I don't think she ever thought back in the day that she would be playing mixed doubles with the 'bad boy' of tennis, so we'll see how it goes."