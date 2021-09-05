Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

Tennis: Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

7 minutes to read
Naomi Osaka lost to Leylah Hernandez in the third round of the US Open. She said she didn't know when she would play again. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Matthew Futterman

Naomi Osaka is taking an indefinite break from tennis as she struggles to find meaning and joy from playing. It's a sadly familiar script for the sport.

The moment resonated with nearly every player who

