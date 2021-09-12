Tennis: US Open men's final updates - Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinals of the US Open. Photo / AP

Updates of the men's US Open final as Novak Djokovic needs to beat Daniil Medvedev to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.

First set: 2-0 Medvedev. Medvedev backs it up with a strong opening service game. According to the commentators, Medvedev arrived at the court at 9am, five hours before the start, while Novak was there four hours later.

First set: 1-0 Medvedev. The Russian gets the early break in the opening game of the match. It goes to deuce before Medvedev wins two straight points. A nervy start for Djokovic.

Preamble: Novak Djokovic is playing in the U.S. Open final for the ninth time and has never had more at stake.

The top-ranked player will complete a calendar-year Grand Slam and collect a men's-record 21st major title with a victory over No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

If he does, Djokovic will break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men.

Djokovic is 3-5 in the U.S. Open final. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

Medvedev is trying to win his first Grand Slam title, having lost to Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final in his first attempt.

- AP