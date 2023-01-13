Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: The ASB Classic’s bold plan to lure more stars to Auckland

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Coco Gauff was the big name - and the winner - at this year's ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Coco Gauff was the big name - and the winner - at this year's ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

The women’s ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland may be heading for its biggest transformation in decades.

In a move that would change the face of the event, discussions are being held about upgrading the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport