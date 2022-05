Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning the final match against Turkey's Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open. Photo / AP

This week on Tennis Talk we wrap the Rome Masters and Italian Open where both the men's and women's world number ones delivered statement performances.

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic head to Paris as strong favourites to win the clay court Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Amazon Prime UK commentator Nick Lester joins Matt Brown to discuss Swiatek and Djokovic's performances and whether they are strong favourites to win the French Open.