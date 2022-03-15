Tennis Talk podcast: The return of tennis to Auckland

Ugo Humbert from France after winning the the 2020 ASB Classic Men's final. Photosport

This week on Tennis Talk some good news around Auckland's ASB Tennis Classics with plans are underway to stage the ATP and WTA events in January - three years after they were last held.

Tennis Auckland CEO Rohan West is the special guest as he prepares to depart for Miami for ATP and WTA meetings where he will meet Player Agents for the first time and begin the recruitment drive for New Zealand's flagship tennis tournaments.

The Tennis Talk team also discuss developments at the Indian Wells Masters, the unofficial fifth Major and Dave Mustard gives his latest piece of coaching advice in Coaches Corner.