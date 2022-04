Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Photo / AP

This week on Tennis Talk Matt Brown and Dave Mustard ask can Stefanos Tsitsipas break through and win the French Open? The Greek star retained his Monte Carlo Masters title in style.

We reflect on New Zealand's campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 tournament in Turkey, a campaign that ultimately ended in disappointment with the New Zealand team relegated to Group 2 for 2023 after finishing 5th.

Dave Mustard gives another coaching tip in Coaches Corner.