Tennis: Serena Williams' Wimbledon ended by injury

Serena Williams reacts after falling to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Photo / AP

Serena Williams reacts after falling to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Photo / AP

Serena Williams' 20th Wimbledon has ended abruptly.

Williams retired 16 minutes into the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was better news for her older sister Venus.

Venus Williams accumulated 10 aces by smacking serves at up to 114 mph — not quite like the old days, but not too shabby, either.

She drove forehands to corners. She made her way to the net for crisp volleys. And when it was all over, the 41-year-old American celebrated her first Wimbledon match win since 2018 by raising her arms and yelling "Come on!" before reprising her familiar smile-and-twirl wave at No. 3 Court.

A five-time singles champion at the All England Club who is making her 23rd appearance here, Williams began her record-extending 90th Grand Slam tournament with her 90th career victory at Wimbledon, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Williams is a former No. 1-ranked player who came into this week ranked 111th and having lost in the first or second round at the past eight majors. That included a first-round exit in 2019 at the All England Club against then-15-year-old Coco Gauff; now 17, Gauff defeated Fran Jones in straight sets Tuesday.

"You can't win them all. Life is about how you handle challenges. Each point is a challenge on the court. No one gives you anything," said Williams, who was diagnosed a decade ago with Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease that can cause fatigue and joint pain. "I like to think I handle my challenges well."

The schedule on Day 2 of the tournament, like on Day 1, was jumbled by rain. More than 20 matches were postponed until Wednesday and a dozen were suspended in progress shortly after Williams finished off a victory that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.

FEDERER ADVANCES

Roger Federer has survived a tough test at Wimbledon with an asterisk.

Adrian Mannarino, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury.

The Frenchman was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell, grabbing his right knee in pain. He limped through two more games in the first-round match before reluctantly calling it quits. The score: 6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2.

Federer was sheepish about winning.

"Not like this, please," he told the crowd. "Look, he could have won the match at the end. Obviously he was the better player."

An erratic forehand plagued Federer and he flirted with losing in the opening round at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003. He committed four unforced errors with his forehand in the tiebreaker alone, including a shank.

Even so, the eight-time Wimbledon champion improved to 7-0 against Mannarino.