Tennis: Serena Williams reveals how Covid delay saved her Australian Open campaign

Serena Williams at 2020 Australian Open. Photo / Photosport

Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed how the postponement of the Australian Open saved her quest for a 24th grand slam title.

The 39-year-old suffered an Achilles injury at last year's US Open which took longer to heal than she'd expected.

Rescheduling the Open from January 19 to February 8 was "great" for Williams, and meant she was able to have a longer pre-season.

"I couldn't practice because of my Achilles. I needed every time – I don't think I would have been here if it was during the regular season," she said.

"So whew, that was an unwanted blessing, I would say. It was much needed for me.

"So I definitely took that time to recover and to just do the best that I can and, yeah, so now it's a lot better."

Six tournaments are currently being held at Melbourne Park for the world's top tennis stars in the lead up to the Australian Open.

Williams hit the ground running against Australian Daria Gavrilova, winning 6-1 6-4 in her season opener at the Yarra Valley Classic on Monday night.

"All of us players need to get out here and get to play and get some matches," she said.

"I was definitely composed and in the zone and I was just trying to do the things that I've been working on so it was good."

From her first visit to Melbourne in 1998, Williams will be appearing in the Open for her 20th time and is hoping to match Margaret Court's record 24 grand slam singles titles.

"I definitely get a lot of the same drive," she said.

"Definitely not the same excitement because there's nothing like the first time going out there and just seeing everyone and just being around people and things.

"But it's pretty close. It's super exciting every time to come out and to be part of something so special."

It has been three years since Williams won her last major, but the now-world No.11 will strive for her eighth grand slam singles victory which would put her in the history books, making her tennis's oldest winner.