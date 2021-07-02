Tennis: Resurfaced video of Andy Murray shutting down reporter goes viral

Andy Murray corrects a journalist about women in the sport. Video / Wimbledon

Footage of tennis player Andy Murray shutting down a reporter who appeared to ignore the feats of female players like Venus and Serena Williams has gone viral.

The video, from a press conference in 2017, shows a most displeased Murray answering a question from a journalist about Sam Querrey, who the reporter described as "the first US player to reach a semifinal since 2009".

"Male player," Murray quickly interjected.

"I beg your pardon?" the reporter asked.

"Male player," he once again said.

The journalist tried to laugh it off. Murray did not laugh.

The footage has made its way back to social media, with people praising Murray's response.

"Andy Murray should be the next James Bond," one person commented.

"I bloody love Andy, he absolutely never lets this slide," another Twitter user said.

"I like how everyone's chuckling but he's dead serious," someone else replied.

A Twitter user described the British player's response as "pure class".

Earlier today, another tennis player was the protagonist of an awkward moment at a press conference.

Roger Federer shut down a journalist's question after securing his spot in the third round at Wimbledon.

Federer was asked by a journalist if he was surprised to know that of the potential final match-ups with the bookies, he and Novak Djokovic were the second most likely decider behind Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The second part of that question was about Matteo Berrettini, who was third favourite to face Djokovic in the All-England decider.

"Number one, I don't care so much what they say," Federer responded, referring to his "surprise" at his place among the favourites.

"Number two, where are the bookies from? Are they from England?"

"Yes, as far as I understood," answered the reporter.

"So, that answers your question about Berrettini," Federer said.