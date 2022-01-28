Novak Djokovic is set to make his return to the ATP Tour in Dubai next month. Photo / Photosport

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action after missing his chance to defend his Australian Open title: the world No 1 has been confirmed to compete at next month's ATP Tour event in Dubai.

The 34-year-old Serb will headline a star-studded field for the Dubai Tennis Championship in what will likely be his first event since getting deported from Australia.

Djokovic had his visa to Australia cancelled on the eve of the Australian Open after a public and drawn-out saga.

The 20-time grand slam champion, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, believed he was eligible to enter the country after testing positive for the virus last month and making a full recovery.

However, Djokovic won't have the same issues for entry into Dubai, which doesn't have the same strict conditions as Australia, and will be allowed to compete if he produces a negative PCR test result on arrival.

Defending champion Aslan Karatsev, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils are among the other big names set to play at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic after landing in Belgrade, following his deportation from Australia. Photo / AP

It will be Djokovic's 12th appearance at the event, where he will be searching for his sixth title.

"We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck," the event organisers said.

Dubai looks certain to be Djokovic's first event back on the ATP Tour as he isn't included in the entry list for the upcoming events in Rotterdam and Rio de Janeiro.

He has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.

In the women's event, which starts on February 14, confirmed entries include world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, world No 3 and defending champion Garbine Muguruza, and two-time champion Simona Halep.