Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: 'It's what you dream of' - Michael Venus ready for Nick Kyrgios showdown at Australian Open

4 minutes to read
Michael Venus talks about his up and coming match with Nick Kyrgios. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Venus talks about his up and coming match with Nick Kyrgios. Video / NZ Herald

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Michael Venus has played bigger matches in his tennis doubles career. But other than his French Open title win and run to the Wimbledon final, none have garnered anywhere near the interest of his match

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.