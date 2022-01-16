Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso is the big winner from Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Australian Open draw with the qualifying loser replacing the 20-time grand slam winner in the draw.
Djokovic is now out of the tournament after losing his court fight with the Australian government and having his visa cancelled.
Italian Caruso, ranked 175 in the world, lost in the final round of qualifying on Friday but gets upgraded to his fourth Australian Open appearance where he will face Djokovic's Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.
Djokovic and Kecmanovic were set to square off on Rod Laver Arena tonight but their match has now been downgraded to Show Court 2.
Djokovic's prime time Australian Open slot has been handed to next-gen star Alexander Zverev who will play fellow German Daniel Altmaier.
Third seed Zverev was set to be on the same side of the draw as Djokovic, which also features Nadal.
Greece's Maria Sakkari, two-time Aussie Open champion Naomi Osaka and tennis legend Rafael Nadal are all up on centre court in the day session.
Aussie star Ash Barty will take on Lesia Tsurenko in the first match of the Rod Laver Arena night session.
ROD LAVER ARENA
Day session - From 1:00pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
T. Maria
M. Sakkari 5
Women's Singles • Round 1
C. Osorio
N. Osaka 13
Day session - Not before 4:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
M. Giron
R. Nadal 6
Night session - From 9:00pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Barty 1
L. Tsurenko Q
Men's Singles • Round 1
A. Zverev 3
D. Altmaier
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Day session - From 1:00pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
F. Ferro
E. Svitolina 15
Men's Singles • Round 1
B. Nakashima
M. Berrettini 7
Women's Singles • Round 1
Q. Wang
C. Gauff 18
Night session - From 9:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
F. Lopez
J. Millman
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Tomljanovic
P. Badosa 8
JOHN CAIN ARENA
Day session - From 1:00pm AEDT
Men's Singles • Round 1
L. Djere
D. Shapovalov 14
Men's Singles • Round 1
H. Hurkacz 10
E. Gerasimov
Day session - Not before 7:00pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
S. Kenin 11
M. Keys
Day session - Not before 9:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
J. Munar
A. Karatsev
KIA ARENA
Day session - From 1:00pm AEDT
Women's Singles • Round 1
B. Bencic 22
K. Mladenovic
Men's Singles • Round 1
G. Monfils 17
F. Coria
Men's Singles • Round 1
C. Norrie 12
S. Korda
Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT
Women's Singles • Round 1
B. Krejcikova 4
A. Petkovic
1573 ARENA
Day session - From 1pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Hartono Q
A. Anisimova
Men's Singles • Round 1
K. Khachanov 28
D. Kudla
Day session - Not before 5:00pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
O. Jabeur 9
N. Parrizas Diaz
Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT
Men's Singles • Round 1
S Caruso
M Kecmanovic
COURT 3
Day session - From 1:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
A. Vukic WC
L. Harris 30
Women's Singles • Round 1
D. Yastremska
M. Brengle
Day session - Not before 5:00pm AEDT
Women's Singles • Round 1
V. Azarenka 24
P. Udvardy
Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT
Men's Singles • Round 1
Y. Hanfmann Q
T. Kokkinakis WC
COURT 5
Day session - From 1:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
R. Albot Q
Y. Nishioka
Women's Singles • Round 1
T. Martincova
L. Davis
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Kalinina
J. Pegula 21
Day session - Not before 6:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
O. Otte
C. Tseng WC
COURT 6
Day session - From 1pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Potapova
C. Giorgi 30
Women's Singles • Round 1
S. Sorribes Tormo 32
K. Flipkens
Men's Singles • Round 1
T. Etcheverry Q
P. Carreno Busta 19
Day session - Not before 6:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
T. Griekspoor
F. Fognini
COURT 7
Day session - From 1pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
C. Alcaraz 31
A. Tabilo Q
Men's Singles • Round 1
J. Duckworth
A. Mannarino
Women's Singles • Round 1
V. Kuzmova Q
X. Wang WC
Women's Singles • Round 1
S. Zheng
M. Trevisan Q
COURT 8
Day session - From 1pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Sasnovich
Q. Zheng Q
Women's Singles • Round 1
D. Parry WC
M. Kostyuk
Men's Singles • Round 1
C. Moutet
L. Pouille WC
Women's Singles • Round 1
P. Martic
J. Teichmann
COURT 12
Day session - From 1pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
H. Rune
S. Kwon
Men's Singles • Round 1
A. Bublik
E. Escobedo LL
Women's Singles • Round 1
E. Ruse
J. Paolini
COURT 13
Day session - From 1pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
F. Bagnis
C. Garin 16
Women's Singles • Round 1
V. Kudermetova 28
C. Liu
Day session - Not before 5:00pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
D. Vekic
A. Riske
Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT
Men's Singles • Round 1
R. Opelka 23
K. Anderson
COURT 14
Day session - From 1:00pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
M. Fucsovics
D. Lajovic
Women's Singles • Round 1
M. Zanevska
K. Juvan
Men's Singles • Round 1
N. Milojevic Q
M. Mcdonald
Women's Singles • Round 1
G. Minnen
J. Cristian
COURT 15
Day session - From 1pm
Men's Singles • Round 1
B. Bonzi
P. Gojowczyk
Women's Singles • Round 1
B. Pera
E. Alexandrova
Men's Singles • Round 1
D. Koepfer
C. Taberner
COURT 16
Day session - From 1pm
Women's Singles • Round 1
Y. Putintseva
H. Tan
Men's Singles • Round 1
S. Kozlov WC
J. Vesely
Women's Singles • Round 1
V. Gracheva
L. Bronzetti Q
Men's Singles • Round 1
S. Querrey
L. Sonego 25
COURT 17
Day session - From 1pm AEDT
Men's Singles • Round 1
F. Delbonis
P. Martinez
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Van Uytvanck
C. Bucsa Q
Women's Singles • Round 1
A. Schmiedlova
J. Ostapenko 26