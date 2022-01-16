Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic won't be at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso is the big winner from Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Australian Open draw with the qualifying loser replacing the 20-time grand slam winner in the draw.

Djokovic is now out of the tournament after losing his court fight with the Australian government and having his visa cancelled.

Italian Caruso, ranked 175 in the world, lost in the final round of qualifying on Friday but gets upgraded to his fourth Australian Open appearance where he will face Djokovic's Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Djokovic and Kecmanovic were set to square off on Rod Laver Arena tonight but their match has now been downgraded to Show Court 2.

Djokovic's prime time Australian Open slot has been handed to next-gen star Alexander Zverev who will play fellow German Daniel Altmaier.

Third seed Zverev was set to be on the same side of the draw as Djokovic, which also features Nadal.

Greece's Maria Sakkari, two-time Aussie Open champion Naomi Osaka and tennis legend Rafael Nadal are all up on centre court in the day session.

Aussie star Ash Barty will take on Lesia Tsurenko in the first match of the Rod Laver Arena night session.

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session - From 1:00pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

T. Maria

M. Sakkari 5

Women's Singles • Round 1

C. Osorio

N. Osaka 13

Day session - Not before 4:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

M. Giron

R. Nadal 6

Night session - From 9:00pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Barty 1

L. Tsurenko Q

Men's Singles • Round 1

A. Zverev 3

D. Altmaier

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session - From 1:00pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

F. Ferro

E. Svitolina 15

Men's Singles • Round 1

B. Nakashima

M. Berrettini 7

Women's Singles • Round 1

Q. Wang

C. Gauff 18

Night session - From 9:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

F. Lopez

J. Millman

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Tomljanovic

P. Badosa 8

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session - From 1:00pm AEDT

Men's Singles • Round 1

L. Djere

D. Shapovalov 14

Men's Singles • Round 1

H. Hurkacz 10

E. Gerasimov

Day session - Not before 7:00pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

S. Kenin 11

M. Keys

Day session - Not before 9:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

J. Munar

A. Karatsev

KIA ARENA

Day session - From 1:00pm AEDT

Women's Singles • Round 1

B. Bencic 22

K. Mladenovic

Men's Singles • Round 1

G. Monfils 17

F. Coria

Men's Singles • Round 1

C. Norrie 12

S. Korda

Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT

Women's Singles • Round 1

B. Krejcikova 4

A. Petkovic

1573 ARENA

Day session - From 1pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Hartono Q

A. Anisimova

Men's Singles • Round 1

K. Khachanov 28

D. Kudla

Day session - Not before 5:00pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

O. Jabeur 9

N. Parrizas Diaz

Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT

Men's Singles • Round 1

S Caruso

M Kecmanovic

COURT 3

Day session - From 1:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

A. Vukic WC

L. Harris 30

Women's Singles • Round 1

D. Yastremska

M. Brengle

Day session - Not before 5:00pm AEDT

Women's Singles • Round 1

V. Azarenka 24

P. Udvardy

Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT

Men's Singles • Round 1

Y. Hanfmann Q

T. Kokkinakis WC

COURT 5

Day session - From 1:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

R. Albot Q

Y. Nishioka

Women's Singles • Round 1

T. Martincova

L. Davis

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Kalinina

J. Pegula 21

Day session - Not before 6:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

O. Otte

C. Tseng WC

COURT 6

Day session - From 1pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Potapova

C. Giorgi 30

Women's Singles • Round 1

S. Sorribes Tormo 32

K. Flipkens

Men's Singles • Round 1

T. Etcheverry Q

P. Carreno Busta 19

Day session - Not before 6:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

T. Griekspoor

F. Fognini

COURT 7

Day session - From 1pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

C. Alcaraz 31

A. Tabilo Q

Men's Singles • Round 1

J. Duckworth

A. Mannarino

Women's Singles • Round 1

V. Kuzmova Q

X. Wang WC

Women's Singles • Round 1

S. Zheng

M. Trevisan Q

COURT 8

Day session - From 1pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Sasnovich

Q. Zheng Q

Women's Singles • Round 1

D. Parry WC

M. Kostyuk

Men's Singles • Round 1

C. Moutet

L. Pouille WC

Women's Singles • Round 1

P. Martic

J. Teichmann

COURT 12

Day session - From 1pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

H. Rune

S. Kwon

Men's Singles • Round 1

A. Bublik

E. Escobedo LL

Women's Singles • Round 1

E. Ruse

J. Paolini

COURT 13

Day session - From 1pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

F. Bagnis

C. Garin 16

Women's Singles • Round 1

V. Kudermetova 28

C. Liu

Day session - Not before 5:00pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

D. Vekic

A. Riske

Day session - Not before 7:00pm AEDT

Men's Singles • Round 1

R. Opelka 23

K. Anderson

COURT 14

Day session - From 1:00pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

M. Fucsovics

D. Lajovic

Women's Singles • Round 1

M. Zanevska

K. Juvan

Men's Singles • Round 1

N. Milojevic Q

M. Mcdonald

Women's Singles • Round 1

G. Minnen

J. Cristian

COURT 15

Day session - From 1pm

Men's Singles • Round 1

B. Bonzi

P. Gojowczyk

Women's Singles • Round 1

B. Pera

E. Alexandrova

Men's Singles • Round 1

D. Koepfer

C. Taberner

COURT 16

Day session - From 1pm

Women's Singles • Round 1

Y. Putintseva

H. Tan

Men's Singles • Round 1

S. Kozlov WC

J. Vesely

Women's Singles • Round 1

V. Gracheva

L. Bronzetti Q

Men's Singles • Round 1

S. Querrey

L. Sonego 25

COURT 17

Day session - From 1pm AEDT

Men's Singles • Round 1

F. Delbonis

P. Martinez

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Van Uytvanck

C. Bucsa Q

Women's Singles • Round 1

A. Schmiedlova

J. Ostapenko 26