Emma Raducanu during a practice session in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Scan down the list of players at the women’s ASB Classic this week and most will fixate on the world No 78.

She has also been on billboards across the city, promoting the event for the last few months.

It’s not your everyday situation – but Emma Raducanu is not your everyday player.

Despite her ranking, Raducanu has a massive profile, thanks to her remarkable feats at the 2021 US Open.

After coming through qualifying, the then 18-year-old stormed through the field to take the title, without even dropping a set.

It was one of the most remarkable grand slam feats of the modern era, which catapulted the teenager from a virtual unknown to one of the world’s most marketable female athletes and also saw her honoured with an MBE.

Following that chapter – and adjusting to the new profile – hasn’t been easy.

There’s been a succession of coaches and mixed results, while her 2022 season was blighted by injury.

Added to that, her every move is followed by the relentless British media.

How has she coped?

“I haven’t changed as a person but everything around me has changed a lot,” said Raducanu. “So I’ve become extremely busy. I really don’t have any time. That’s probably my biggest thing and being more in the public eye, I’d say but it comes with the territory and I guess I wouldn’t trade it for what happened.”

No one would, but getting back to those heights will be a challenge.

She doesn’t dwell too much on those crazy weeks in New York and says comparisons are pointless.

As an unknown quantity, she feels opponents were playing her differently back then.

“They were giving me a lot more than they would have last year, whether that’s not punishing one of my shots or an error on a big point,” said Raducanu. “I did get away with a lot which was obviously great back then but I genuinely feel like I am a stronger and better player than I was a year and a half ago. On paper it might look like I’m not but I have confidence that I’m going in the right way.”

Emma Raducanu practicing in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

That will be the hope of Auckland tournament organisers, as Raducanu has huge box office appeal.

There were bright spots in 2022 – she made the semifinals in South Korea and beat Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in successive matches in Cincinnati – allied with a lot of physical, and occasional mental, struggles.

She has learned to mainly avoid social media – “I have a pretty small circle and I just keep it to that” and is measured about the constant attention of the British press.

“I would say a lot of the stuff isn’t true but I’m not one to call anyone out,” said Raducanu. “I guess you just have got to accept that people are going to talk and take it as a compliment.”

Her main goal in 2023 is to avoid injury and build stamina, coming off her first full time year on tour.

Raducanu has arrived here in a good space. She is positive about her new coach Sebastian Sachs – “he’s got high standards, which is a good thing” – and enjoyed a productive off-season training bloc.

She seems relaxed and confident and has enjoyed her first New Zealand visit.

The 20-year-old squeezed in a jump off the Sky Tower around two training sessions – “I love adrenalin” – but the highlight was a trip to Tawharanui National Park, in a “spontaneous plan” with a local friend.

“The drive was so beautiful and scenic and I’ve genuinely never seen nature like that,” said Raducanu. “I was blown away.”

Once the serious business starts tomorrow, Raducanu will be ready.

She hasn’t played since early October but is “100 per cent” recovered from a wrist problem that derailed her 2022 campaign.

“I had to cut my season short and I did a lot of fitness,” said Raducanu. “I’ve honestly just started getting back into tennis in the last two weeks. And I’m feeling good. It’s been a bit stop start but I know physically I’m in a better place than I was starting last year. And I’m really looking forward to building and setting up a good system of how I want to work.”