Britain's Emma Raducanu prepares to serve to France's Caroline Garcia during their singles tennis match against on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships. Photo / AP

Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon in the second round after losing to Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

The 19-year-old Raducanu is the reigning U.S. Open champion but she ran into a player on a roll. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman won her seventh consecutive match.

Garcia won the Bad Homburg title in Germany last week for her first title in three years.

The 10th-seeded Raducanu reached the fourth round last year at the All England Club as a wild-card entry at the age of 18.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza also lost in the second round, going down to Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-4, 6-0.

The 2017 Wimbledon champion, who is seeded ninth, made 33 unforced errors and hit only nine winners on No. 2 Court.

Also in the second round, eighth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Croatian player Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6 (2).

And 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko defeated Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian won the 2017 French Open and was Wimbledon runner-up in 2018.

In the men's draw, top seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club.

Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Nadal at this year's French Open, became the seventh of the top 11-ranked male players to be out of the grass-court Grand Slam for either losing early, injury, illness or being banned.

Ruud, who was seeded third but ranked sixth, lost to Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 today in the second round.

The third-ranked Djokovic, No. 4 Nadal, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Carlos Alcaraz are the only players in the top 11 remaining in the draw. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev is out because of a ban on Russians over the war in Ukraine, No. 2 Alexander Zverev is injured, No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia is also banned, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz lost, and No. 11 Matteo Berrettini withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.