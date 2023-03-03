Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tauranga teacher’s tough lesson for pupils in club cricket final

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Tauranga Boys Cricket captain Sebastian Heath and Greerton player Charles Williams, who is a teacher at Tauranga Boys.

Tauranga Boys Cricket captain Sebastian Heath and Greerton player Charles Williams, who is a teacher at Tauranga Boys.

A teacher in his day job, Greerton Cricket Club batsman Charles Williams forced some of his pupils to slowly count to 171 during last month’s Premier Bay Cup final in Tauranga.

That’s the total Williams

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport