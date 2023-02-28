New Zealand's Tom Blundell celebrates running out England's Harry Brook. Photo / AP

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

Tom Blundell, take a bow… or at least a crouch.

The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter’s selfless showing in the one-run triumph over England at the Basin Reserve was a performance for the ages.

Attention will rightfully turn to Kane Williamson’s match-winning century, Michael Bracewell running out the in-form Harry Brook without facing a ball and Neil Wagner’s indefatigable four for 62 in the second innings.

But who was the support actor to that trio of Oscar-winning cricket contributions? Blundell.

He made 90 as the elegant stylist in a 158-run sixth-wicket stand with Williamson; he took the bails off when Bracewell’s cruise missile thundered into his gloves from third slip; and he dived to snare the heroic catch of James Anderson down the legside from Wagner’s final delivery.

Add to that the concession of zero byes from 161.3 overs, and his willingness to stand up to the stumps against New Zealand’s pace bowlers to cramp a key English batting ploy.

Captain Tim Southee says that tactic proved valuable, but needed someone of Blundell’s confidence and courage to enact.

“Straight away it was a yes from Tom when we had the discussion.

“It’s not easy to do that job, but we felt the way some of the English guys like to come out and force us bowlers off a length meant it was our best option to keep them in their crease.”

Ben Stokes and Tim Southee shake hands at the end of play. Photo / photosport.nz

Blundell’s contribution in the follow-on triumph might not be lit in neon like VVS Laxman’s 281 for India against Australia at Kolkata in 2001, Ian Botham’s 149 not out and six for 95 for England against Australia at Headingley in 1981 or Bobby Peel’s six for 67 for England against Australia at Sydney in 1894.

The 32-year-old’s impact had more the anecdotal appeal of other legendary triumphs at home.

Examples include Gary Troup and Stephen Boock running a leg bye to beat the West Indies by one wicket at Carisbrook in 1980, and the 50-run partnership between Jeremy Coney and Ewen Chatfield to defeat Pakistan by two wickets at Carisbrook in 1985 after Lance Cairns had retired hurt courtesy of a donk on the head.

Perhaps Blundell’s outstretched gloves will qualify for automatic entry into the on-site museum or a diving bronze statue could be cast in his honour?

At minimum, hopefully the Wellingtonian grabbed a stump as a prize, like he did after his century in the victory against the West Indies on debut in 2017. He had at least been tasked by captain Southee with the job of organising the customary bowler-wicketkeeper limousine trip up Mt Victoria after Basin Reserve test victories, a journey that was hard earned and thoroughly deserved.