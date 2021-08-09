Taranaki rugby squad involved in fight, two people arrested and one injured

Hawke's Bay and Taranaki played their first game of the 2021 NPC season on Saturday, Magpies player Pouri Rakete-Stones seen here with ball in hand in a 2020 fixture. Photo / NZME

Two young men have been arrested following a fight in New Plymouth which involved multiple Taranaki rugby squad members.

The fight, which was reportedly between about six people about 2.40am on Sunday, saw one Taranaki Bulls player and two coaching staff members involved in the altercation, according to Taranaki Rugby Football Union chairman Andrew Thompson.

"Taranaki Rugby's primary focus since Sunday has been supporting our people and we will not be making any further comment until the investigation has been concluded," he said.

A police spokesperson said two 20-year-old men had been arrested for disorderly behaviour - one with minor injuries - after the incident on Ariki St. Charges had not yet been filed and inquiries were ongoing.

The incident occurred near the Landing Cafe and local library as people left The Good Place restaurant and bar early Sunday morning, after Taranaki's 33-19 win over Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

The Good Place owner David Stones did not see what happened, but said his security went to break up the fight.

"There was an altercation obviously, and there was a couple of people involved and then obviously there was a few more involved and there was obviously members of the Taranaki rugby side there and the general public, that's all we know."

"It certainly wasn't an all-out brawl, it was a small altercation that was very unnecessary."

Taranaki's win over the Magpies was a historic one, given it was played at Pukekura Park - the venue's first game in 76 years as Yarrow Stadium goes under redevelopment.