Surfing: New Zealand high performance surfing to be boosted by wave park, Kiwi professionals say

5 minutes to read
American company Aventuur has secured the license to develop a wave park in Auckland, using the world-renowned technology developed by Spanish company Wavegarden. Video / Wavegarden
Christopher Reive
Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

No matter where you are in New Zealand, a swell is never too far away.

It's a luxury that Kiwi surfers take full advantage of, but one that hasn't translated to a lot of success

