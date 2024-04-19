Lydia Ko during the second round of the Ford Championship. Photo / Getty Images

4) Golf’s Chevron Championship, from Friday 2am

The storylines for the first women’s major of the year include American Nelly Korda’s bid to become just the third player to win five straight LPGA titles.

The course in Houston has been remodelled, with every green rebuilt and the bunkers moved to more challenging positions for this $13.4 million tournament.

This might suit Kiwi legend Lydia Ko, who revels in the creative side of the game.

Ko is chasing her third major title, along with the final point needed to get her into the Hall of Fame.

3) Taupō Super400, Saturday & Sunday 3.05pm - Sky/Sky Open (Sunday)

The dawn of a new era, as Supercars shift to Taupō, having been unceremoniously shunted out of Pukekohe by the horse racing set.

In a boost for the new venue, the 2023 champ Brodie Kostecki returns to the grid after a weird team bust-up saw him sit out the two opening weekends.

The departure of former champions Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen has reduced the Kiwi star factor but five locals are lining up this weekend.

That New Zealand charge will be led by Richie Stanaway and Matthew Payne, who lie sixth and seventh after six races. But there is no home-ground advantage as the track is a fresh Supercars experience for all 24 starters.

Teams and drivers have been furiously trying to learn all about the Motorsport Park circuit, a scenic venue that will be packed out for the weekend.

According to some, including Kiwi motor racing icon Craig Baird, the track has plenty of overtaking opportunities and should produce excellent Supercars racing. We shall see.

2) Blues v Brumbies, Saturday 7.05 - Sky/Sky Open

Australia has had the odd Super Rugby success at Eden Park over the years, unlike the Wallabies of course. A Brumbies victory would be another significant moment during a season in which New Zealand’s transtasman superiority complex has taken a hammering.

Super Rugby Pacific is a dud of a competition, but it did produce a couple of excellent matches last week and this one could be another beauty.

1) Warriors v Dragons, Friday 8pm - Sky/Sky Open

The feel-good factor around the Warriors is in overdrive, but - in the short term - they are also close to crisis mode.

The Warriors are fast running out of proven NRL forwards, with Jazz Tevaga joining Marata Niukore and Bunty Afoa on the sidelines.

Adam Pompey returns to the 17, in place of Tevaga, meaning there are two backs on the bench (unless coach Andrew Webster is doing a sneaky and intends giving rising forward Zyon Maiu’u his debut).

The Dragons have made one significant change, with Parramatta-bound Zac Lomax, a big hit on the wing this season, returning to the centres.

The Warriors and their fans will be in a buoyant mood, following the fantastic news that the great Penrith prop and Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris will join the club on a four-year deal from next season.

The miracle draw against Manly last week made it feel anything is possible with this team. But giant comedowns are never far away in the tough NRL competition.

And the Warriors face testing times over the coming weeks, with Tom Ale, Jacob Laban and possibly Maiu’u needed to plug increasing holes in the forwards.