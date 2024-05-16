Xander Schauffele reacts after missing a putt on the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club. Photo / AP

Xander Schauffele broke the PGA Championship scoring record, seizing on the rain-softened conditions at Valhalla today with a nine-under 62 to set the early target.

Schauffele also tied the major championship record — he already was on that list with a 62 last year in the U.S. Open — on a day of remarkable scoring.

Schauffele, coming off a runner-up finish last week in the Wells Fargo Championship, played the back nine in 31 and then ran off three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the middle of the front nine, all the putts inside 10 feet.

His ninth and final birdie was a long two-putt on the par five seventh.

Branden Grace in the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale was the first to post a 62 in a major. Schauffele and Rickie Fowler each had a 62 in the opening round of the U.S. Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.

Still to be determined was the size of his lead. Tony Finau and playing partner Sahith Theegala both got six-under rounds of 65, while Rory McIlroy had three straight birdies and to finish four behind Schauffele. New Zealand’s Ryan Fox opened with a one-over 72. Compatriot Kazuma Kobori, in his major debut, teed off just after 5am.

The previous mark at the PGA was a 63. One of those was Jose Maria Olazabal at Valhalla in 2000.

Notable completed rounds:

Xander Schauffele -9 (62)

Tony Finau -6 (65)

Sahith Theegala -6 (65)

Rory McIlroy -5 (66)

Robert MacIntyre -5 (66)

Brooks Koepka -4 (67)

Cameron Smith -3 (68)

Max Homa -3 (68)

Justin Thomas -2 (69)

Jordan Spieth -2 (69)

Ryan Fox +1 (72)

Tiger Woods +1 (72)

Ludvig Aberg +1 (72)











