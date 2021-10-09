'Super stoked': Chris Cairns reveals positive news on road to recovery

Cricket legend Chris Cairns' recovery from paralysis has been boosted by what he describes as "flickering" in an ankle. Photo / Instagram.

Cricket legend Chris Cairns' recovery from paralysis has been boosted by what he describes as "flickering" in an ankle.

The great Kiwi all-rounder, aged 51, suffered a spinal stroke after heart surgery in Canberra two months ago which left both legs paralysed.

Cairns placed the hopeful news at the bottom of a list on a social media account.

He started the list with an item about superstar NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and even referred to having mac and cheese for dinner.

Then came the big news.

"Best for last…drum roll…my right ankle is flickering. Super stoked about that. Toes are the furthest point from the brain and messages are slowly making their way down to them. A fair bit to go…but these days I'm all about celebrating the small wins."

He then wished everyone a great weekend.

Cairns was placed on life support at one point during the emergency heart surgery, which he needed after suffering a tear in a major artery. He has lived in Canberra with his wife and kids for a few years.