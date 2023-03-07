Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Super Shorts: Clock ticking! Times are changing in rugby

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Beauden Barrett lines up a kick. Photosport

Beauden Barrett lines up a kick. Photosport

A quirky look at the world of sport.

Initiatives to speed up Super Rugby this season and increase the amount of ball-in-play time made an encouraging start, with data showing the average for first-round matches

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport