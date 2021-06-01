Super Rugby Transtasman: Damian McKenzie suspended for three weeks after red card

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear gives everything you need to know ahead of Super Rugby Transtasman. Video / NZ Herald

Chiefs first five-eighth Damian McKenzie will miss the next three weeks of the Sky Super Rugby Transtasman competition, Sanzaar has announced.

McKenzie pleaded guilty after receiving a red card for a dangerous tackle in the 22nd minute of the Chiefs' 40-34 Sky Super Rugby Transtasman defeat to the Reds in Townsville on Saturday.

He has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including June 19. The three weeks includes the Super Rugby Transtasman final which the Chiefs look unlikely to be part of following their defeat to the Reds.

That means he is available for the opening All Blacks test against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on July 3.

McKenzie committed an armless high tackle on halfback Tate McDermott which resulted in the sending off.

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.13," Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Adam Casselden SC ruled.

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's good judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks."