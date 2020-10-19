Super Rugby: Tony Brown replaces Aaron Mauger as Highlanders coach

Highlanders players in a huddle. Photosport

Former All Blacks first five-eighth Tony Brown has been announced as Aaron Mauger's replacement as Highlanders head coach.

The Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM has revealed that Brown will take over the role next season.

Brown was an assistant under Mauger this year and has previously coached the Sunwolves and Otago. He was also an assistant for Japan under Jamie Jopseh at last year's Rugby World Cup.

He also previously coached the Highlanders in 2017 when the side reached the quarter-finals.

The Otago Daily Times reports Brown has signed a two-year deal with the franchise before he will return to Japan for the 2023 World Cup campaign.

The Highlanders announced last month that they will not be renewing Mauger's contract, after the side finished fourth in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Tony Brown has signed a two-year deal as Highlanders head coach. Photosport

Mauger took over the role at the start of 2018 on a three-year deal, replacing Joseph who had helped usher in an era of consistent finals appearances for the franchise.

Under Mauger the Highlanders garnered 20 wins, 24 losses and four draws.