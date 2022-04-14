Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby roundtable: NZME rugby writers answer all the big questions

7 minutes to read
Moana Pasifika players L-R Danny Toala and Neria Foma'i. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

Which part of Super Rugby Pacific has surprised you the most?

Liam Napier:

Moana Pasifika's competitiveness. Given the new entrants first assembled on January 5 and have endured a ruthless schedule due to postponed Covid

