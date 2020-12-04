Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby power rankings: How the 2021 squads stack up

7 minutes to read
Super Rugby coaches have urged the need to tweak the laws of the game in order to make the sport fairer and more entertaining for fans. Video / Sky Sport
Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

With the five New Zealand Super Rugby franchises having revealed their 2021 squads this week, Christopher Reive takes a look at how they shape up.

5. Hurricanes

Jordie Barrett will be key to the Hurricanes' attack in 2021. Photo / photosport
Strength: Hooker
Weakness: Halfback
Main question: Can the

