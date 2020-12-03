Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Exclusive: Blues in talks with international test star to join franchise for 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Super Rugby coaches have urged the need to tweak the laws of the game in order to make the sport fairer and more entertaining for fans. Video / Sky Sport
Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The Blues named their Super Rugby Aotearoa squad yesterday - but the franchise left room to add one more player to their mix for 2021. As Liam Napier reports, they are chasing a recent test

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.