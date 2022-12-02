Super Rugby Pacific’s future confirmed after turbulent few months

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrates after winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Getty

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrates after winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Getty

The future of Super Rugby Pacific has been secured until 2030, with New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia extending their joint venture agreement.

After a turbulent few months of squabbling between the nations, a broadcast revenue sharing agreement has been reached until the end of 2025, as first reported by the Herald.

The settlement will see the current men’s format remain intact for now.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said the agreement represents a unified commitment between the nations.

“This long-term agreement provides certainty and solidifies our joint commitment to ensuring Super Rugby Pacific is the most entertaining, innovative and fan-focused cross-border club competition in the world.”

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

RA CEO Andy Marinos said they will continue to experiment with law changes to achieve a fast-flowing brand of rugby.

“RA and NZR are committed to the development of the most exciting form of rugby in the world, through trialing and implementing new rules, new ways of engaging fans and broadcast innovations with our partners.”

An integrated women’s competition is also set to be explored, combining Super Rugby Aupiki and Australia’s Super W.

Robinson said there is a collective commitment to grow the women’s professional competitions alongside the men’s.

“While it is not a case of copy and paste with the men’s structure in Super Rugby Pacific, we believe there are enormous opportunities to build a world class cross border professional women’s club competition.”

No dates have yet been confirmed for the venture.

A new governance model will be introduced with the establishment of a nine person board, featuring an independent chair, four independent directors and one representative from each union and each players’ association.

RA had previously threatened to split from NZR and create their own domestic competition, after chairman Hamish McLennan reportedly told his Kiwi counterpart Stewart Mitchell there was no guarantee they would remain in Super Rugby Pacific following 2023.