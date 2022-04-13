Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: The daunting drought the Blues must overcome against the Crusaders

5 minutes to read
Carlos Spencer during the last Blues victory in Christchurch. Photosport

Carlos Spencer during the last Blues victory in Christchurch. Photosport

Cameron McMillan
By
Cameron McMillan

Deputy Head of Sport

It's been a very long time since the Blues last won a rugby game in Christchurch.

The competition was called Super 12, Adam Sandler's ninth-best film 50 First Dates was top of the US box

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.