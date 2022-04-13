Carlos Spencer during the last Blues victory in Christchurch. Photosport

It's been a very long time since the Blues last won a rugby game in Christchurch.

The competition was called Super 12, Adam Sandler's ninth-best film 50 First Dates was top of the US box office and OutKast's new jam "Hey Ya!" would have been getting the Christchurch crowd on their feet (actually the song probably still does).

Leon MacDonald's side head to Christchurch this Friday with a decent monkey to get off their back. 18 years is how long it's been since the franchise won an away match against the Crusaders.

Christchurch-born Blues lock Sam Darry was just three years old the last time the Blues won in his home town.

The Blues have lost 13 straight away games to the Crusaders, 12 in Christchurch and one in Timaru. Their last win was a 38-29 victory in 2004 which included a hat-trick for Rupeni Caucaunibuca and a number 10 battle between Dan Carter and Carlos Spencer.

With the Blues leading by two in the final minute and camped on their own line, Spencer threw a risky pass across his try line which led to a Joe Rokocoko breakaway and then eventually a Spencer try. But instead of dotting down under the posts, Spencer wasted a bit more time by jogging, with celebrating teammates surrounding him, all the way to the corner flag before eventually scoring the try.

He then kicked the sideline conversion to cap off the performance and really rub it in to an enraged Jade Stadium crowd.

Respected Herald rugby writer Wynne Gray said in his match report, Spencer "did tarnish his brilliance as he taunted the Christchurch crowd with his gestures".

In the 13 defeats since the 2004 victory, the Blues have picked up just two competition points with eight of the losses by a margin of 13 and over.

Carlos Spencer makes a break during the Blues' victory over the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

The Blues lost twice to the Crusaders in last year's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition - 27-43 at Eden Park at then 29–6 at Orangetheory Stadium, a ground the Blues have never won.

It's not exactly the Curse of the Bambino or Curse of the Billy Goat, but if anyone else can explain why the Blues haven't beaten the Crusaders since Spencer's actions which may have angered not just the Christchurch faithful but also the rugby gods, other than the fact they have been better coached and have been riddled with legendary All Blacks over the 18-year span, then we are all ears.

Read Wynne's Gray's match report - the last time the Blues beat the Crusaders in Christchurch

Normal Super 12 transmission resumed for the Blues last night, although there was nothing matter-of-fact about the final minute try to Carlos Spencer which left the Crusaders without any series points.

With full time showing and the Blues holding a slender lead, Spencer ignored coaching advice in a prominent television ad to always kick the ball out in his own 22.

He accelerated behind his own goal-line then threw a huge pass so dangerously close to the posts that it will create debate about his madness or magic.

The result was a try to Spencer, although he did tarnish his brilliance as he taunted the Christchurch crowd with his gestures.

This was billed as the battle of the best in New Zealand rugby and while Spencer and Richie McCaw were classy, the individual star was Fijian wing Rupeni Caucaunibuca.

The muscular speedster showed his freakish talents again to break open the repeat clash of last year's Super 12 finalists. For large chunks of the game, the Crusaders held the lead but Caucaunibuca's three tries eventually ruined their hopes.

In an interview with the Herald this week, Caucaunibuca said he feared no one, he was confident he could destroy any opponent.

Against one of the best defensive sides in the Super 12, he lived up to his claim.

The early onslaught came from the Crusaders. They piled into the breakdowns and earned two penalties, which were easy work for Daniel Carter.

After that snapshot of the Crusaders' best work, the Blues uncorked one of their specials involving the extraordinary Caucaunibuca.

Spencer drifted across-field before positioning Caucaunibuca for a surge through the middle where he bumped off Aaron Mauger and then sidestepped Ben Blair.

As quickly as the Blues climbed back into the game, they disappeared.

Carter kicked another penalty as referee Paddy O'Brien called the visitors for obstruction before the Crusaders scored the team try of the game.

They moved possession on a number of angles and through a number of phases at speed before captain Reuben Thorne wrenched the last pass clear and churned over the line.

The sideline conversion from Carter was classy, the Crusaders taking and making their kicks while the Blues turned down several shots within Spencer's range. The second decision returned a profit.

Spencer jinked and baulked on a blindside run, then committed two defenders and managed to squeeze a pass to Mils Muliaina for the Blues' second try. Once more, though, some Blues indiscipline hurt their revival.

Carter kicked another penalty for a maul infringement and then galloped 50m for a try from a careless Blues turnover.

At halftime the Crusaders had a handy 24-12 lead, but they were under huge pressure in the set piece and on defence. Several times the Blues scrum, with a new front row of Greg Feek, Keven Mealamau and John Afoa, shunted the opposition.

The Blues reinvented themselves and launched Caucaunibuca to his hat-trick for a nine-point lead with more than a quarter of the game left.

They conceded a try to Blair and hung on until Spencer's clinching outrage which may endure as the try of the series.

Blues 38 (R Caucaunibuca 3, M Muliaina, C Spencer 2, tries: C Spencer 4 con.

Crusaders 29 (R Thorne, D Carter, B Blair, tries; D Carter, 4 pen, con.