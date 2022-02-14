Moana Pasifika will compete in their first Super Rugby season. Photo / Photosport

A massive moment for Pasifika rugby, and one that has been in the works for a long, long time.

Coach Aaron Mauger alluded to that after their first-ever preseason game – a big loss to the Chiefs - saying: "A highlight was seeing Sir Brian Williams and Sir Michael Jones in the stands. This has really been their baby; BG has been working on this project for 26 years."

Moana Pasifika have not only recruited a team that has a terrific representation of various Pacific nations, but one that looks capable of tipping up a few of the more established teams as the season goes on.

Don't expect them to be world beaters straight out of the gates, though. There is a vast gulf between the team's experienced heads and Super Rugby rookies, and they will take some time to get up to speed at this level. But therein lies the beauty of it all – more players are getting the opportunity to run out for high-level rugby and in the case of Moana Pasifika, with so many members of their team internationally capped for Samoa and Tonga, it is a great opportunity for the fostering the talent of those nations.

However, the start of Moana Pasifika's campaign has been immediately handed a major blow, with seven players testing positive for Covid-19 last Thursday forcing the whole team into 14-day isolation.

Their grand Super Rugby opening against crosstown rivals the Blues scheduled for Friday has now been postponed.

The game had already been transferred from Mt Smart Stadium to Dunedin after NZ Rugby created a Queenstown bubble for the first three or four rounds due to the Omicron outbreak in New Zealand.

Best buy: Sekope Kepu

Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu. Photo / Photosport

With a team new to the competition, you want someone who has been there before. Enter Sekope Kepu. While he has played little rugby in the past two years, with more than 100 tests for the Wallabies and nearing 150 games of Super Rugby, Moana Pasifika could not have asked for a better person to lead them on their maiden voyage.

If the preseason is anything to go by, it could take a bit of adjusting before Moana Pasifika find their feet at the Super Rugby level, with many players in the squad experiencing it for the first time. The 36-year-old Kepu still has plenty to offer on the pitch, and they will need him particularly around the set piece, while his wisdom will be a terrific asset to the young squad. Just a great pick up in all areas for Moana Pasifika.

Biggest loss

N/A

Under the radar prospect: Luteru Tolai

Moana Pasifika hooker Luteru Tolai in action during their preseason clash against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

You could give a number of players in this team the tag of "under-the-radar prospect", but Luteru Tolai is possibly the most interesting of them all. Moana Pasifika have recruited a good trio of hookers (Ray Niuia and Sam Moli the other two), so Tolai will have to fight for his minutes, but he has a skillset perfect for today's game.

Growing up, Tolai played in the midfield before moving to No 8 during his time at St Peter's College. Since making the move to hooker, Tolai has thrived at NPC level for North Harbour – particularly through his attacking game. If he can make that translate at Super Rugby level, he could provide a bit of flair in the Moana Pasifika line-up.

Prediction

This team can definitely test a few of their more established counterparts in the competition, but it would be wrong to heap lofty expectations on them for the inaugural campaign. Good things take time, and this team will need some time to adjust to the level of play. They won't be a playoff team in their first season, barring a storybook run of upsets, but they will definitely be worth watching.