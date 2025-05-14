Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Zach Gallagher 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Peter Lakai 8. Brayden Iose 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Ngatungane Punivai 12. Riley Higgins 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Bailyn Sullivan 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones , 18. Tevita Mafileo 19. Will Tucker 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 21. Eretara Enari 22. Brett Cameron 23. Fatafehi Fineanganofo.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Tyrel Lomax (ankle) Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Caleb Delany (back)

Highlanders team to face Hurricanes

After the bye last week, Jamie Joseph has made mass changes to his side as they fight to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

In the pack, Jack Taylor swaps places with Soane Vikena to start at hooker, while Mitch Dunshea slots in at lock alongside Fabian Holland. Sean Withy moves from openside flanker to No 8, allowing Veveni Lasaqa to start.

In the backs, Folau Fakatava starts at halfback alongside Taine Robinson at first-five, while Jona Nareki and Tanielu Tele’a have overcome injuries to take their places on the left wing and centre respectively.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Vevemi Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Jona Nareki 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Oliver Haig 20. Michael Loft 21. Adam Lennox 22. Cam Millar 23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Sosefo Kautai (neck), Tanielu Tele’a, Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).

Crusaders team to face Waratahs

Johnny McNicholl has been named to start at fullback for his first appearance of the season, replacing the injured Will Jordan who is sidelined with a knee injury.

There are three changes in the forwards, with All Blacks trio Codie Taylor, Scott Barratt and Fletcher Newell all rested for the clash in Sydney, replaced by Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin and Quinten Strange respectively.

On the bench, All Blacks hooker George Bell returns after overcoming a foot injury which was expected to sideline him for the entire Super Rugby Pacific season.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 4. Quinten Strange 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Johnny McNicholl.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. George Bower 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20.Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Codie Taylor (personal), Scott Barrett (thumb), Fletcher Newell (achilles), Ethan Blackadder (hamstring), Will Jordan (knee), Xavier Saifoloi (knee), Taha Kemara (knee), Dom Gardner (foot), Finlay Brewis (shoulder)

Moana Pasifika team to face Blues

Fresh from a week off, Moana Pasifika have made minimal changes to their side to face the Blues.

Feleti Sae - Ta’ufo’ou returns from concussion to take his place in the starting side, while Patrick Pellegrini gets an opportunity to start at first-five with Jackson Garden-Bachop moving to the bench.

The rest of the team is unchanged.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae - Ta’ufo’ou 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Tevita Ofa 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Allan Craig 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Melani Matavao 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop 23. Julian Savea.

Unavailable: Alamanda Motuga (shoulder), Fine Inisi (ankle), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee/season), Pone Fa’amausili (calf), Sama Malolo (shoulder/season).

Blues team to face Moana Pasifika

The Blues welcome back wing Caleb Clarke from a thigh injury for their crucial clash with Moana Pasifika.

After missing four games, Clarke will line up on the left wing with AJ Lam shifting back to the right wing.

In the forwards, Angus Ta’avao returns to the starting role at tighthead prop, Josh Beehre comes into the second row and Adrian Choat starts at blindside flanker in place of Anton Segner, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“This is another big match for us. We need to be clinical as a group and lift our physicality and intensity,” said Blues coach Vern Cotter.

“We’ve built some good momentum in recent weeks, and this is another step forward as we focus on continually improving our game.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Angus Ta’avao 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 5. Josh Beehre 6. Adrian Choat 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Taufa Funaki 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Xavi Taele 13. Rieko Ioane 14. AJ Lam 15. Corey Evans.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Marcel Renata 19. Laghlan McWhannell 20. Cam Christie 21. Finlay Christie 22. Harry Plummer 23. Cole Forbes.

Unavailable: Anton Segner (shoulder), Stephen Perofeta (leg), Reon Paul (shoulder), Cam Suafoa (medical), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

