There has been a Covid outbreak in the Moana Pasifika Super Rugby squad. Photo / Getty

Covid-19 has arrived in the Super Rugby Queenstown bubble.

After it was revealed earlier in the week that a number of players were considered to be close contacts to cases in Auckland, positive tests have been returned.

The Herald understands seven players in the Moana Pasifika squad have tested positive for the virus, seeing their pre-season clash against the Highlanders on Saturday night cancelled and put the start of the season in serious doubt.

New Zealand Rugby were not in a position to comment on the situation when approached by the Herald, but said they remained hopeful they would still be able to provide an update tonight as planned.

