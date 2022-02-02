Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Sekope Kepu to guide young Moana Pasifika team in inaugural season

3 minutes to read
Sekope Kepu will captain Moana Pasifika in their debut Super Rugby season. Photo / Getty

Sekope Kepu will captain Moana Pasifika in their debut Super Rugby season. Photo / Getty

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

After playing little more than a handful of games of professional rugby in the past two years, Sekope Kepu is set to return in a major way.

After a long and successful career in Australia,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.