There is one (and a bit) round to go in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season and eight quarter-final spots up for grabs.

Here's how the quarter-finals match-ups are currently stacking up:

1 Blues v 8 Highlanders

This match is almost locked in but the Force could still make it with wins over Moana Pasifika, rescheduled to tomorrow, and the Hurricanes - along with a Highlanders defeat to the Rebels. As it stands, the Highlanders just need a point on Sunday but since it's the final game of the weekend they may have eighth locked up before they take the field.

Previous meeting: Week 4 - Blues 32 Highlanders 20

Final games

Blues v Waratahs (a), Saturday, 9.45pm

Highlanders v Rebels (a), Sunday, 4pm

2 Crusaders v 7 Reds

The Crusaders just need a point against the Reds to finish second and secure a home quarter against most likely the Reds again. The Reds can avoid back-to-back weeks in Christchurch if they win on Friday or earn two points and the Waratahs suffer a defeat against the Blues by 24 points or more. A win over the Crusaders on Friday though and the Reds will at least be in fifth and watching the other games closely.

Final games

Crusaders v Reds (h), Friday, 7.35pm

Reds v Crusaders (a), Friday, 7.35pm

3 Brumbies v 6 Waratahs

The Brumbies will look to end a two-game losing skid against Moana Pasifika but sit four points back from the Crusaders in second, and 81 points in points difference so reaching second looks unlikely. With the Chiefs playing a few hours earlier, they may have already locked up third place before kickoff on Saturday night.

Previous meeting: Week 3 Brumbies 27 Waratahs 20

Final games

Brumbies v Moana Pasifika (a), Saturday, 7.05pm

Waratahs v Blues (h), Saturday, 9.45pm

4 Chiefs v 5 Hurricanes

The Chiefs can finish as high as third and as low as sixth. They sit three points behind the Brumbies and hold a three-point buffer over the Hurricanes in fifth while the Waratahs are a further point back. They end the regular season with a trip to Suva.

The Hurricanes can also move around a bit – as high as fourth or could slip to seventh. They face the long flight to Perth before awaiting on a quarter-final destination which could be Canberra, Hamilton, Sydney or Wellington.

Previous meeting: Week 5 Chiefs 30 Hurricanes 29

Final games

Chiefs v Fijian Drua (a), Saturday, 3pm

Hurricanes v Force (a) Sunday, midnight