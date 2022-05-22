Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Possible quarter-final matchups with one round to play

3 minutes to read
Hurricanes Ardie Savea during the last encounter between the Chiefs and Hurricanes. Photosport

Hurricanes Ardie Savea during the last encounter between the Chiefs and Hurricanes. Photosport

NZ Herald

There is one (and a bit) round to go in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season and eight quarter-final spots up for grabs.

Here's how the quarter-finals match-ups are currently stacking up:

1 Blues v

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.