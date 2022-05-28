Moana Pasifika players celebrate Lotu Inisi's try against the Brumbies. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika 32

Brumbies 22

Consider Moana Pasifika's final match of the season a sign of things to come.

In a debut season derailed by Covid-19, the Super Rugby Pacific newcomers have made a closing statement with a 32-22 win over the Brumbies at Mt Smart Stadium.

Throughout the season, Moana Pasifika have been on the back foot. They were the first team to be impacted by the virus making its way into the playing group, and throughout the year had several games postponed due to it.

Despite having to cram several midweek games into their schedule and cap plenty of players, they have been a competitive outfit for much of the season and with a win over the Brumbies showed what they were capable of.

Even when captain Sekope Kepu was red carded for a high tackle just 10 minutes into the contest, the hosts always were team in control, as they led from start to finish.

While they finish the season at the foot of the ladder with just two wins from 14 games, Moana Pasifika will be buoyed by the performance and looking forward to cracking into their work in a hopefully more settled campaign next year.

The Brumbies will go into the knockout stages on shaky footing. The Canberra club have now lost three games on the trot, giving up third place on the ladder with the loss on Saturday night.

Unable to secure as much as a losing bonus point, the Brumbies fall behind the Chiefs on the table – though they still have a home quarter-final next weekend.