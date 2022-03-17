Moana Pasifika will play the Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika have had a torrid first season in Super Rugby.

Heading into the fifth round of the competition, the side have only been able to play one regular-season match due to Covid-19 postponements – a hard-fought loss against the Crusaders in round three.

But while it looked like they were going to go another week without a game, Covid-19 wiping out the round presented the opportunity for Moana Pasifika to play catch-up.

Now, they will meet the Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night for the only New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific match of the weekend; making up for their scheduled round two meeting.

It will be a relatively familiar team running out on Saturday night, with coach Aaron Mauger making limited changes to the team who took on the Crusaders – the most notable of which come in his game drivers.

Jonathan Taumateine and Christian Leali'ifano have been named at halfback and first five-eighth, taking over from Ere Enari and Lincoln McClutchie. The change comes as Moana Pasifika begin to plan around their minutes distribution, needing to squeeze three postponed games into their schedule.

"We have strong and healthy competition at both 9 and 10, and all of these men are putting their hand up at training and leading the growth in our game," Mauger said.

"As a coaching group we thought that both Ere and Lincoln were really sharp against the Crusaders with JT and Christian both performing well off the bench.

"Although we have had plenty of disruptions recently, we felt it was important to stick to our original plan and give Christian and JT the opportunity to start this week. They have both proven they are up for that challenge and we know that Ere and Lincoln will give us what we need later on the game in any given circumstance."

The tight five remains unchanged from the side who faced the Crusaders, while Sione Tu'ipulotu named to make his Super Rugby debut on the blindside. Solomone Funaki moves to openside with Alamanda Motuga nursing a wrist injury, while Henry Time-Stowers remains at No 8.

The back five remains the same, and outside of Enari and McClutchie moving back to the bench, the only change in the reserves sees Josh Kaifa named to make his debut, replacing Jack Lam.

Moana Pasifika v Chiefs

Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday March 19, 7:05pm.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tima Fainga'anuku, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Foma'i, Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Henry Time-Stowers, Solomone Funaki, Sione Tu'ipulotu, Samuel Slade, Mike McKee, Sekope Kepu (c), Luteru Tolai, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Taukiha'amea Koloamatagi, Joe Apikotoa, Alex McRobbie, Josh Kaifa, Ereatara Enari, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi.