Sekope Kepu of Moana Pasifika. Photo / Getty

All the Super Rugby action between Moana Pasifika and the Crusaders.

‌

After a couple of false starts, Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby Pacific debut is right around the corner.

Due to begin their tenure in the competition against the Blues two weeks ago, the side were forced to postpone the game – and the following week's match against the Chiefs – as a bout of Covid-19 swept through the squad.

Now clear, their debut will instead come against the five-time defending champion Crusaders in Dunedin on Friday night.

The match shapes up as a baptism of fire of the squad, with coach Aaron Mauger naming 11 Super Rugby debutants in his squad.

"It's a really exciting time for those 11 debutants, Mauger said. "It's probably overdue for some of them.

"They're a quality side, they've trained really well and the confidence has really built through the week so far – we've had to hold them back the last couple of days because the boys want more, which is always a good sign.

"But it's really important for us that we stay relaxed, put a lid on it and don't play the game too early. The game doesn't kick off until 7.05 on Friday night, so that's when we want our energy to be really high and get into it.

"The whole squad really put their hand up. We're in a good space and we'll be ready come Friday night."

Among the debutants, Hawke's Bay first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie will make his first Super Rugby appearance in the No10 jersey, with former Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali'ifano to deputise from the bench, while explosive winger Neria Fomai and locking pair Mike McKee and Samuel Slade also getting their first taste of the competition.

There will be plenty of experience in the group as well, with Leali'ifano, who played 150 games for the Brumbies, captain Sekope Kepu, a 110-test Wallaby, and halfback Ereatara Enari, who spent the past few years in the Crusaders environment.

"We have a lot of experience in our group, and it's just about encouraging our younger guys first time up just to back themselves," Mauger said.

"They're here because we believe in them, they're here because we trust them, and that just builds the more time you're out there on the grass."

Moana Pasifika come into the game not only as the new team to the competition, but also the freshest team – with just one preseason match under their belts leading into the match.

The Crusaders sit on the opposite end of the scale and have won their first two games of the season.

"I'm really excited to play the Crusaders, to be fair," Mauger said. "What better way to start the competition than playing the best?

"Our guys are aware of that. They're really respected the Crusaders through our preparation and worked really hard knowing on where we need to be for the game."

Moana Pasifika v Crusaders

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Friday March 4, 7:05pm.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tima Fainga'anuku, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Henry Time-Stowers, Alamanda Motuga, Solomone Funaki, Samuel Slade, Mike McKee, Sekope Kepu (c), Luteru Tolai, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Taukiha'amea Koloamatangi, Joe Apikotoa, Alex McRobbie, Jack Lam, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali'ifano, Fine Inisi.

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, George Bridge, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Dallas McLeod, Kini Naholo, Simon Hickey, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Pablo Matera, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Quinten Strange (c), Mitchell Dunshea, Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister, George Bower.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Bryn Hall, Richie Mo'unga, Isaiah Punivai.