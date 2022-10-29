Voyager 2022 media awards
Super Rugby Pacific: How Rob Rush’s All Black dad Eric Rush turned him into a Blues player

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
Rob Rush on the charge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New Blues loose forward Rob Rush has revealed the extraordinary influence his All Black father wielded over his rugby development.

Sevens legend Eric Rush, who also played nine tests during the 1990s, decided his son

