The players have been revealed for the Super Rugby final at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Ben Cummins / Supplied

All the action between the Blues and Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

The Blues have been given a huge boost ahead of tonight's Super Rugby Pacific final, with captain Dalton Papalii cleared to come off the bench.

The loose forward was facing a late fitness test after initially being bracketed on the bench in the Blues team to take on the Crusaders at Eden Park.

But having been sidelined earlier in the playoffs with appendicitis, Papalii has been deemed fit enough to take his place in the 23, giving his side a massive lift hours before the match.

Papalii had been in inspirational form for the Blues this season, leading them on a record run of 13 unbeaten matches before being ruled on the eve of the quarter-final against the Highlanders.

The Blues were able to overcome his absence to win that match and then barely see off the Brumbies in last weekend's semifinal, setting up a showdown against the Crusaders at a sold-out Eden Park.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald named an unchanged starting XV for tonight's match but will now be able to turn to Papalii and give the 24-year-old a chance to make an impact similar to what he managed in the round-robin meeting between the sides.

Scott and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

Papalii joined with Rieko Ioane in making a match-winning tackle of the dying moments of that clash in Christchurch, helping the Blues break a 18-year hoodoo in the city.

Now 43,000 fans at Eden Park will be hoping for a similar result tonight - and a fit and firing Papalii will be hoping for a chance to lift the Super Rugby Pacific trophy.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett (c), Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Luke Romano, Dalton Papalii, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, Zarn Sullivan.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.