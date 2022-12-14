John Ryan has notched 24 international caps for Ireland. Photo / Getty

The Chiefs have looked offshore to replace injured All Black Angus Ta’avao, signing Irish prop John Ryan for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Ryan, a specialist tighthead who earned 24 Ireland caps between 2016 and 2021, was part of the Barbarians side who defeated the All Blacks XV in London last month.

Ta’avao had been set to also feature in that fixture but was withdrawn from the tour after sustaining a neck injury during Auckland’s NPC quarter-final win over North Harbour in October. The 32-year-old underwent surgery five weeks ago and was ruled out for the next Super Rugby season, leaving him unable to add to his 62 Chiefs appearances.

But the Chiefs have managed to recruit a similarly experienced replacement in Ryan, who has played 201 games for Munster since his 2011 debut.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said: “It’s a blow to lose Angus for the season. He is an influential leader and big personality in our environment. Finding a replacement with relative experience has not been easy and we are delighted to have landed with John.

“We have players who have opposed and played alongside him on the recent All Blacks XV tour and Barbarians fixtures. They strongly advocated his ability and character. His history at Munster and Ireland speaks volumes of his ability and durability, and we look forward to welcoming John and his family into the Chiefs whānau.”

The 34-year-old Ryan, who this year also played four games for Wasps before returning to Munster after they went into administration, said he was excited about the challenge of Super Rugby.

He said: “The Chiefs are a top-class team and I look forward to adding what I can to their vision and goals for the season ahead.”

Chief executive Simon Graafhuis said the move was a welcome change from the usual direction of player movement between Super Rugby and European clubs.

“It is exciting for the club to bring someone with as much experience as John Ryan into the Chiefs squad,” he said. “We usually lose the talent to the Northern Hemisphere, particularly experienced tight forwards, so it is nice to get one back this way.

“With the injury to Angus Ta’avao making him unavailable for the 2023 season, it was important to bring some experience into the squad. Tighthead is such an important role and is a core part of setting up a decent platform for the team to attack from.

“We look forward to welcoming John and we and wish Angus well with his recovery.”

Ryan and his family will move to New Zealand in February.